Weekend heats up in more ways than one

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another near 90-degree day started the weekend as a scorched summer sun beat down on a dry ground. That walk at the fairgrounds will be fine one courtesy of dry midways and a fiery sunset. Kids in 4H at county fairs are no doubt staying hydrated and close by to the big fans as they stayed with their animals in the barn. This “dog days” weekend ahead will feature more ninety degree heat and plenty of drying sunshine.

Now the risk of a shower or downpour does return on Sunday, but typical of summer the action will be scattered. The hit or miss nature of the thunder pattern will keep us vigilant to a darkening sky and refreshing breeze. Odds favor the mountains to get a downpour over the river valley towns. By Sunday night and Monday the threat for gusty storms will increase as the heat breaks with a few squalls. County fairs starting in Lucasville and Mason then.

But as for this weekend, the weather looks hot and dry for county fair “farewells” in Sutton, Gallipolis, Camden Park and for the Cherry River Festival in Richwood on Saturday. By Sunday the end of Multi-fest in Charleston will be a steamy one with the risk of thunder worth a mention.

