Additional social workers return to school district thanks to outside funding

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earlier this year, we told you about the social workers in Lincoln County who lost their jobs because of budget cuts.

However, thanks to PATH, a behavioral health organization, the school district is bringing many of them back.

“On the surface, it sounded too good to be true,” Lincoln County Superintendent Frank Barnett said.

At the end of the 2022-23 school year, teachers, parents, and students made a final plea to the Lincoln County Board of Education to keep their social workers.

The board voted to eliminate 10 of the 11 positions, including Kelli Cadd, a social worker in the school district, because of a lack of funds.

“I think we were all very emotional, Cadd said. We really had no idea if we were going to get to come back or not.”

Cadd says she wanted nothing more than to stay in Lincoln County.

Path Regional Coordinator David Nelson said after hearing how important Lincoln County’s social workers had become to the community, he wanted to find a way to help.

“They provide so many needed services, in addition to dealing with behavioral issues and things that go on,” he said. “They provide a lot of socially necessary services for those kids and those families, as well.”

After talking with Barnett and BOE, Nelson said they’re providing the funding for the social workers who wanted to return at no cost to the school district.

“To hear that we were coming back was a little overwhelming,” Cadd said.

Five of Lincoln County’s now eight social workers are funded through PATH, two are coming through separate grant funding, and one was already employed.

That puts one social worker in each school in Lincoln County.

