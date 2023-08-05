Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston woman is in custody facing serious animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead in her home and multiple others in dangerous conditions.

A criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court said “two dead dogs were discovered deceased and decomposed” in Stacia Aab’s basement “swarming with maggots.”

Additionally, one cat was found with a broken spine, two kittens were found dehydrated, another cat had no access to food and water, and another dog was close to death.

Nautica Cohenour, a Humane Officer with the Charleston Police Department, said seeing the animals in such poor condition was sickening.

“The power had been cut off since mid-June,” said Cohenour. “The two dogs in the freezer were decomposed so that the scent was just so overwhelming.”

The surviving animals were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association for medical treatment and examinations.

For neighbors like Lesa Fork, she said while it seemed like something was going on with Aab’s pets, she never expected something like this.

“Being right on the other side of the fence, it breaks my heart,” said Fork. “We have dog lovers all around, cat lovers all around. Any of us would have helped her help those dogs.”

Cohenour said Aab previously worked in animal rescue/welfare.

Aab is being held on a $10,000 bond.

