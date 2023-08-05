Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home

Stacia Aab
Stacia Aab(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston woman is in custody facing serious animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead in her home and multiple others in dangerous conditions.

A criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court said “two dead dogs were discovered deceased and decomposed” in Stacia Aab’s basement “swarming with maggots.”

Additionally, one cat was found with a broken spine, two kittens were found dehydrated, another cat had no access to food and water, and another dog was close to death.

Nautica Cohenour, a Humane Officer with the Charleston Police Department, said seeing the animals in such poor condition was sickening.

“The power had been cut off since mid-June,” said Cohenour. “The two dogs in the freezer were decomposed so that the scent was just so overwhelming.”

The surviving animals were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association for medical treatment and examinations.

For neighbors like Lesa Fork, she said while it seemed like something was going on with Aab’s pets, she never expected something like this.

“Being right on the other side of the fence, it breaks my heart,” said Fork. “We have dog lovers all around, cat lovers all around. Any of us would have helped her help those dogs.”

Cohenour said Aab previously worked in animal rescue/welfare.

Aab is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after early morning crash on I-64
Man killed in I-64 crash identified
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
WSAZ Investigates | Road, bridge concerns in Cabell County
WSAZ Investigates | Gaping holes, cracks in the road worry residents
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder
Man arrested for attempted murder
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 5
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 5
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Dog Day weekend heat
First Warning Forecast