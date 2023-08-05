Gallia County Junior Fair Hog Show

GALLIPOLIS,OH (WSAZ) -

The county fair represents a special piece of Americana. It’s place in history dates back to the 1800s when farmers were the backbone of our society. Fast forward to the 2000s and the fair has come a long way. There are midway carnival rides and games of chance. Grandstand sports like demolition derby and motocross pack patrons in all summer long. Up and coming musical artists bring country, rock and roll and Christian tunes to the main stage. But the backbone of the county fair is still the animal shows where kids in 4H and FFA bring their summer projects to the show arena. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Gallia County Junior Fair for this week’s spotlight off the midway.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.