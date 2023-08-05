Hometown Hero | Neil and Theresa Anthony

Neil and Theresa Anthony, our latest Hometown Heroes, help organize activities for a nursing home in Wayne County, West Virginia.
By Joseph Payton
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve ever spent any time visiting a nursing home, you might know that the residents in there love to have a good time.

That’s certainly the case for residents at Wayne Healthcare Center, and many of those activities are organized by two folks who dedicate their own time to those residents.

WSAZ’s Joseph Payton introduces us to our latest Hometown Heroes, Neil and Theresa Anthony. For more, click on the video link with this story.

Hometown Hero | Neil and Theresa Anthony
