Hometown Hero | Neil and Theresa Anthony

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve ever spent any time visiting a nursing home, you might know that the residents in there love to have a good time.

That’s certainly the case for residents at Wayne Healthcare Center, and many of those activities are organized by two folks who dedicate their own time to those residents.

WSAZ’s Joseph Payton introduces us to our latest Hometown Heroes, Neil and Theresa Anthony. For more, click on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.