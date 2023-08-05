Hot this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the 90s for many locations on Friday and will stay hot through the weekend. While Saturday remains dry, an approaching system brings scattered showers and storms back to the forecast on Sunday. These last into Monday before more widespread rain is on the table towards the end of the upcoming week.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a generally sunny sky throughout the day on Saturday despite some high clouds moving across. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. It will be a bit humid but nothing too oppressive.

Saturday night sees a few clouds and the chance for an isolated shower from a dying complex of storms to the west. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the low 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable.

Scattered showers and storms continue on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower both days as high temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become more widespread on Thursday and Friday with lots of cloud cover and high temperatures staying in the low to mid 80s.

