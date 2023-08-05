Man arrested for attempted murder

Man arrested for attempted murder
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after an attempted murder, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

It occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the Lucasville area of Scioto County on Friday.

Officials said Thomas Cochenour, 53 of Lucasville, is attempted murder, felonious assault, and tempering with evidence charges.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 center received a call from a female caller saying her boyfriend has been shot in the face.

Detectives processed the location of the call and the location the shooting occurred while deputies patrolled the area looking for the suspect. They were able to detain Cochenour in a parking lot without incident.

After detaining Cochenour, the detectives were able to recover the firearm that had been hidden.

The victim is Phillip Jackson, 45 of Lucasville, and was taken to a regional hospital treatment were he was later transferred to another medical center.

Cochenour is being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

