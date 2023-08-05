Storm risk returns Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry start to the weekend, an approaching system brings showers and storms back to the forecast starting Sunday. Because these storms will feed off a warm and humid environment, some could be on the strong if not severe side, particularly on Monday. Damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall would be the main threats. Lighter showers linger into Tuesday before a brief break on Wednesday. Then, more widespread showers and storms are possible with another system crossing on Thursday before rain chances generally go down heading into the upcoming weekend.

Saturday evening stays dry with passing cloud cover. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Saturday night sees a few clouds and the chance for an isolated shower from a dying complex of storms to the west. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Fog will be limited to just a few river valleys.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. The day starts with an isolated shower possible in the morning, followed by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s. Humidity will be more noticeable.

Scattered showers and storms continue on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Some storms could be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall leading to high water.

Tuesday sees a cloudy sky to start with lingering showers. As the day goes on, rain begins to move out, and the sky starts to clear. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower possible. High temperatures climb back to the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become more widespread on Thursday with lots of cloud cover and high temperatures staying in the low 80s.

Friday sees scattered showers with high temperatures in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday becomes mostly sunny again with just a low rain chance. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.