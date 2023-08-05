Technical problems keeping Gallipolis pool closed

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kids who’d looked forward to cooling off this summer in a pool have been disappointed a popular option hasn’t been available.

Technical problems have kept the Gallipolis Municipal Swimming Pool shut down for the bulk of the summer.

After being open only five days at the beginning of the season, the pool was shut down.

“I used to go there all the time with my friends,” 11-year-old Markyce Still said. " Now I can’t because it’s closed.”

Gallipolis City Manager Dow Saunders says before the summer, they’d received a grant to replace the pool’s filtration system.

He says at the beginning of the season, they installed a new pump and ran it on an older sand filter, since the new one hadn’t arrived yet, but after five days, it quit running.

“Essentially what happened, it was running too hot,” Saunders said.

Saunders says they’ve worked with local electricians and engineers to try to resolve the issues but so far haven’t been able to fix the problems.

“Once we got into one obstacle or challenge, we got into another,” he said. “It’s extremely disappointing. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we’re going to get it right.”

Saunders says they’re consulting with the original pool contractor to try to come up with a solution. They’d hoped to be able to reopen before the end of the summer, but with the school year quickly approaching, that’s looking less likely.

