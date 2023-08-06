Fan Friendly Football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in a while, fans of three local football teams got up close and personal with who they follow all fall long. Marshall, West Virginia and Kentucky all had fan appreciation days on this Saturday. At Edwards Stadium, the Herd hosted an autograph session with many of the fall sports teams. Meanwhile in Lexington and Morgantown, fans were also able to watch football practice for the only time this fall.

