Man dies after single-car crash

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a man died in a crash.

The Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond identified the victim as Marivin (Sean) Hogsten, 51, of Ashland, Kentucky.

The crash happened on Saturday, near the intersection of Shopes Creek Road and Keyser Creek Road in Cannonsburg, according to a news release from the Boyd County Coroner.

First responders began rescue operations, but Hogsten was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The death is under investigation by Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.