Man dies after single-car crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -A death investigation is underway after a man died in a crash.

The Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond identified the victim as Marivin (Sean) Hogsten, 51, of Ashland, Kentucky.

The crash happened on Saturday, near the intersection of Shopes Creek Road and Keyser Creek Road in Cannonsburg, according to a news release from the Boyd County Coroner.

First responders began rescue operations, but Hogsten was later pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The death is under investigation by Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
Man arrested for attempted murder
Man arrested for attempted murder
Man arrested on child pornography charges
Man arrested on child pornography charges
WSAZ Investigates | WVDOH responds to Salt Rock bridge in disrepair, road concerns
WSAZ Investigates | WVDOH responds to Salt Rock bridge in disrepair, road concerns

Latest News

A Charleston woman is in jail facing serious animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found...
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Child psychologist weighs in on back to school anxiety
Forecast on August 5, 2023
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Aug 5
All three school got up close and personal with the fans four weeks from the season openers.
Fan Friendly Football