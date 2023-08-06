Repaving projects set to begin Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new round of repaving projects are expected to start Monday across the city of Huntington.

According to the city, 13 individual projects are slated totaling 2.9 miles of pavement and costing $640,192.

They say all intersections within the scope of this paving work also will have curb cuts installed to accommodate those with disabilities.

The following projects are set to begin August 7, weather pending:

City Council District 1 Auburn Road from U.S. 60 to 31st Street West Carson Street from 600 block to dead end

City Council District 5 Turner Road from Norway Avenue to dead end

City Council District 6 8th Street from 8th Avenue to North Boulevard 13 ½ Alley from Hal Greer Boulevard to Elm Street Alley between Charleston Avenue and Huntington Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street Ridgewood Road from 501 to 511 Ridgewood

City Council District 7 Washington Boulevard from U.S. 60 to Wallace Circle

City Council District 8 20th Street from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue (will be delayed 4-6 weeks for gas line replacement)

City Council District 9 Riverside Drive (Altizer) from Elm Street to 5th Street Main Street (Guyandotte) from Bridge Street to 6th Avenue Hillside Drive from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue Hall Street from Davis Street to blacktop



