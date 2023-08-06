Risk for strong to severe storms on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday evening cleared out after a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day that were largely manageable. Additional storms are expected on Monday, but these have the potential to be much more significant in terms of producing hazardous weather conditions due to an unusually strong system passing nearby. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a couple weak/brief tornadoes are all possible, though the highest risk is for damaging wind gusts. It is important to remain alert throughout the day. The storm threat wanes after dark, with lighter showers lingering into Tuesday. Showers and storms become widespread again on Thursday, though the chance for severe weather is lower then.

Sunday evening sees a few clouds through midnight with just a stray shower possible. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s, and areas of fog may develop quickly over the damp ground.

Cloud cover increases again Sunday night with isolated showers and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures only fall to around 70 degrees in the muggy air.

Monday starts with the potential for scattered showers and storms in the morning. A couple may be severe. However, the afternoon presents the greatest severe risk as additional scattered storms form and feed off a muggy and warm environment (high temperatures in the 80s). The breeze will be quite stiff as well. The main storm threats include damaging wind gusts. However, hail, local high water, and perhaps a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with lingering scattered showers. These will not be severe. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower possible. High temperatures climb back to the upper 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become more widespread on Thursday with lots of cloud cover and high temperatures staying near 80 degrees.

Friday sees scattered showers with high temperatures in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday and Sunday become mostly sunny again with just a low rain chance during the day but a higher risk for storms overnight. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.