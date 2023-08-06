Spicy BBQ and hot political speeches at annual Fancy Farm Picnic

FANCY FARM, Ky. (WKYT) - Crowds flocked a small Western Kentucky town for spicy BBQ and even hotter political speeches Saturday.

The annual St. Jerome Picnic at Fancy Farm attracted thousands of people.

The nationally watched and hotly contested Governor’s race was the big draw for this year’s event.

Political theatre where you don’t have to be on the stage to be a part of the show.

The crowd is just as loud if not louder than the people speaking or shouting from the stage.

“This Governor lies more than a Hunter Biden tax return,” said Republican nominee for Governor, Daniel Cameron.

Governor Andy Beshear rebutted back: “Here you see a difference. A contrast. Vision- and division.”

The barbs were sharp and quick between the two political opponents. The nationally watched Governor’s race pitting a popular Democratic Governor against a Republican challenger in a red state.

“Andy Beshear locked the schools and threw open the jails,” said Cameron. “He sent the state police after Christians on Easter.”

Governor Beshear responded: “He’s trying to pit us against each other. Everyone who disagrees. Even fellow Kentuckians. I’m ready to prove that is a losing strategy in the commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The zingers, the one-liners are all par for the course the first Saturday in August. But it wouldn’t be a Fancy Farm picnic without the food.

19,000 pounds of pork and mutton slow cooked for 18 hours, then served up to people who traveled far and wide and some who weren’t as interested in the stump speaking.

“I’m not much of a political man,” said Joe Harley, who traveled from Texas. “I’m like Alan Jackson. I don’t know the difference between Iraq and Iran.”

But many did attend for the politics, including Sen. Mitch McConnell who recently had a health scare in Washington and was quick to say a few one-liners of his own.

“A shut down Governor in charge,” he said. “I’m sure the state troopers are just glad to be on church property without having to tag license plates.”

This marked the 143rd annual picnic. It was originally created to raise money for the local Catholic Church Parish.

