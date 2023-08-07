Apartment fire displaces 88 residents

Eighty-eight people were displaced Monday morning by an apartment building fire in...
Eighty-eight people were displaced Monday morning by an apartment building fire in Chapmanville, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Kimberly Donahue)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eighty-eight people were displaced Monday by an apartment building fire in Chapmanville, the American Red Cross reports.

It started around 11 a.m. Monday as a kitchen fire in an eighth floor apartment in the 600 block of Main Street, said Angel Akers who’s with the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. There was water damage, however, to other apartments.

According to Akers, the sprinkler system went off, causing the damage. Crews from SERVPRO have been on the scene to help with that damage.

The Red Cross is hopeful some of the residents can start moving back into their apartments by Tuesday.

All of the displaced residents who were staying at Chapmanville High School and a community center were moving Monday evening to a nearby hotel.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after single-car crash
Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.
Deadly shooting reported in Kanawha County
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
A new round of repaving projects are expected to start Monday across the city of Huntington.
Repaving projects set to begin Monday

Latest News

A neighbor says the people who live in the home had good intentions but got overwhelmed.
Dozens of dogs and cats seized from home in hoarding case
Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Alert Day | Hail fails in parts of the region