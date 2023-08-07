Bookmark Monday | W.Va. author Hannah Linder

Bookmark Monday airs every Monday at 11 a.m. on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

“Garden of the Midnights” is a Regency romantic suspense novel releasing with Barbour Publishing on October 1st. It is available for pre-order now.

Hannah has an upcoming book signing on August 19th at Broadway Books in Ashland, Kentucky from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information about Hannah Linder, visit: https://hannahlinderbooks.com/ and https://hannahlinderdesigns.com/

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
Man dies after single-car crash
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.
Man rushed to hospital after shooting
A new round of repaving projects are expected to start Monday across the city of Huntington.
Repaving projects set to begin Monday

Latest News

Queen of Clean | How to clean makeup brushes
Queen of Clean | How to clean makeup brushes
Modern storm preparedness
Modern storm preparedness
Helping your kids with the pressures of success
Helping your kids with the pressures of success
What's cool for school
What’s cool for school