First Warning Forecast | Tuesday looking great!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A much calmer day of weather is expected for your Tuesday, as weak high pressure attempts to move into the overall area. Cooler temperatures are also expected to move in, making things quite a bit more comfortable for the day. However, there is still expected to be enough instability in our atmosphere to generate chances of some showers for the afternoon hours, mainly over western portions of the area, as well as the higher elevation areas Tuesday, and mainly over northern and eastern areas Wednesday.

After the calmer weather moves its way on into the overall area, another area of low pressure, this one associated with some regular rain, will move in for the day on Thursday. All in all, we’re not expecting to see anything significant weather-wise over the mid term and short term forecast. Heading into the weekend, insignificant weather should continue, with temperatures continuing to reach into the lower and middle 80s.

As we head into next week, however, another system has the potential to move into the overall area. With this, chances of storms will look to return. As of now, it’s too early to talk about severe weather potential, but we will certainly keep an eye on it going forward in time.

