Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-block radius is being evacuated Monday evening after a natural gas leak and structure fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported just before 6 p.m.
Everyone got out of the involved building OK, according to dispatchers.
Residents in that area can go to the Dunbar Rec Center for shelter.
