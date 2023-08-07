Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-block radius is being evacuated Monday evening after a natural gas leak and structure fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m.

Everyone got out of the involved building OK, according to dispatchers.

Residents in that area can go to the Dunbar Rec Center for shelter.

