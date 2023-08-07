Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire

Five-block radius evacuated after apartment fire
Five-block radius evacuated after apartment fire(WSAZ/Adriana Doria)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A five-block radius is being evacuated Monday evening after a natural gas leak and structure fire in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m.

Everyone got out of the involved building OK, according to dispatchers.

Residents in that area can go to the Dunbar Rec Center for shelter.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after single-car crash
Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.
Deadly shooting reported in Kanawha County
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
A new round of repaving projects are expected to start Monday across the city of Huntington.
Repaving projects set to begin Monday

Latest News

Severe risk ends, better days ahead
First Warning Forecast
Ohio Special Election can make big changes
Ohio Special Election can make big changes
Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Eighty-eight people were displaced Monday morning by an apartment building fire in...
Apartment fire displaces 88 residents