Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness ahead of severe storms

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the potential for severe storms on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia.

With this declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center increased today at 12 p.m. from Steady State to Enhanced Watch.

VIEW THE STATE OF PREPAREDNESS

The National Weather Service predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state, which could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Kanawha County, Putnam County in western West Virginia, and South central Jackson County until 3:00 p.m.

Around 2:39 p.m. severe thunderstorm was located over Teays Valley, or near Winfield, moving east at 40 miles per hour.

Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts was observed in Barboursville and parts of Putnam County.

Hail falls in Ona, West Virginia on Monday, August 7.
Hail falls in Barboursville, West Virginia on Monday, August 7.

A tornado watch has been issued until 6 p.m. for the following section of West Virginia.

  • Barbour, WV
  • Boone, WV
  • Braxton, WV
  • Cabell, WV
  • Calhoun, WV
  • Clay, WV
  • Doddridge, WV
  • Fayette, WV
  • Gilmer, WV
  • Harrison, WV
  • Jackson, WV
  • Kanawha, WV
  • Lewis, WV
  • Lincoln, WV
  • Logan, WV
  • Marion, WV
  • Marshall, WV
  • Mason, WV
  • McDowell, WV
  • Mingo, WV
  • Monongalia, WV
  • Nicholas, WV
  • Ohio, WV
  • Pleasants, WV
  • Pocahontas, WV
  • Preston, WV
  • Putnam, WV
  • Raleigh, WV
  • Randolph, WV
  • Ritchie, WV
  • Roane, WV
  • Taylor, WV
  • Tucker, WV
  • Tyler, WV
  • Upshur, WV
  • Wayne, WV
  • Webster, WV
  • Wetzel, WV
  • Wirt, WV
  • Wood, WV
  • Wyoming, WV

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

