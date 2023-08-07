Man charged in crimes at Huntington businesses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police arrested a man for breaking into several businesses in downtown Huntington.

Detectives with HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau charged William Staten, 29, from Huntington, on August 4 with three felony counts of breaking and entering.

Investigators said Staten is charged with a July 31 break-in at Nomada Bakery and the Red Caboose in Heritage Station.

Officers also charged Staten in connection with a break-in at a business in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue on August 3.

Staten is in the Western Regional Jail.

