Man rushed to hospital after shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot multiple times.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Carleton Ct. in Cross Lanes just after midnight.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the man had at least two gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown. It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

