Man rushed to hospital after shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.(MGN)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot multiple times.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Carleton Ct. in Cross Lanes just after midnight.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the man had at least two gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown. It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
Man dies after single-car crash
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
All three school got up close and personal with the fans four weeks from the season openers.
Fan Friendly Football
Man arrested for attempted murder
Man arrested on attempted murder charge

Latest News

Pre-dawn lightning storms likely
Severe weather alerts likely on Monday
Blues Festival hits Pomeroy
Big Bend Blues Bash 2
WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Aug 6
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Aug 6
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Legislation aims to name Summersville Lake as West Virginia’s newest state park