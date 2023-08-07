Severe Weather Alert Day | Thunderstorms capable of high winds, hail, lightning likely

(WSAZ) - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday with the strongest storms Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible hazards, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Localized flooding will also be possible. Drier conditions build into the region later on Tuesday and Wednesday following the passage of the cold front, with another system bringing a return chance of rain on Thursday.

We’ve already seen some storms work through southern Ohio and central West Virginia on Monday morning, but the key to figuring out this pattern will be how much sunshine we get to reload the atmosphere before the next line of storms develop from midday onward.

In essence, staying in the clouds would be better than experiencing warming sunshine, the WSAZ weather team says.

Though it sounds counterintuitive, any good sunshine will generate better storm energy, putting us into the 80s by lunch-time. As new lines form, these storms will have more energy available to tap, creating stronger storms.

In addition, a low-pressure system will pass very close to our area, which means winds will quickly change directions (called ‘shear’).

These two elements are the most common ingredients for severe weather, and unfortunately this means we’ll be on our toes tracking what forms Monday. Keep your cellphone charged, and be ready to properly react should a severe weather warning be issued for your area. The primary threat time-frame is from midday through evening.

All severe weather types are on the table as possibilities on Monday, particularly gusty winds, but we can’t rule out tornadoes either. Overnight, any remaining storms will fade off to the east and we’ll see quieter skies tomorrow.

Tuesday, we’ll start off with some ‘leftover’ clouds, fog and isolated showers, but we’re expecting better sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the lower 80s there, making it a little easier to catch the county fair or the return of the Dirty Birds to Go-mart Park in Charleston. Wednesday will see mainly sunny skies, but also with a few stray showers popping up in the heat of the afternoon. Thursday sees another system coming through, this time primarily a rain-maker, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of garden-variety thunder. Temperatures on that day may well stay in the 70s all the way through, but we’ll be slowly ascending back through the 80s under easier weather on Friday and early Saturday. We’ll be tracking more storms Saturday afternoon, but today’s risks for severe weather will be more important to watch front-and-center.

Strong storms set to cross the region (WSAZ)

