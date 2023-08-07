Severe weather alert ends

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Monday evening, the risk of severe wind storms and large hail has ended. The hours-long tornado watch ended at 6pm. One tornado warming was issued for a chunk of Boyd, Greenup and Carter County Kentucky. Reports of scattered trees down and power outs are less common than feared. It is our fortune that the severe weather event came in on the lighter side than expected.

The evolution of the weather on Monday featured the unusual combination of a summer hot and humid feel in tandem with a stout spring-like wind both at ground level (20-30 mph much of the day) and aloft (winds inferred at 60 miles per hour at the 10,000 foot level). That wind field in spring often means high wind storms, most times straight line but sometimes circular. In this case, there were pockets of strong winds but widespread high winds capable of damage at ground level for the most part stayed up in the clouds.

Tonight showers, some with thunder, will wane after sundown. Patchy fog will take over thereafter. Low 65. Tuesday will offer a breath of fresh air as a north breeze and low humidity team with a partly cloudy sky to produce a comfy summer day. Kids and adults alike, be careful of a sunburn on a cozy August day since the sun is still a dynamo, about as strong as it is on Cinco de Mayo. Highs will make the low 80s.

Wednesday looks fine with a mixed cloud and sun sky. The return of a south breeze will pump the humidity and temperature back to uncomfortable levels in the 50% and mid-80s range.

Thursday and Friday a few new waves of showers and thunderstorms will approach. Highs will be stuck in a rut in the mid-80s.

Weekend warriors plenty of dry hours with highs in the 80s looks good for outdoor fun, though the risk of afternoon-evening thunder must be respected.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.