Severe weather alerts likely on Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Late Sunday night, meteorologist Andy Chilean raised the ante on Monday’s storm prospects to “probable”. This sets the stage for a few waves of strong to severe thunderstorms capable of high winds, hail and lightning strikes to cross the region on Monday. While thunderstorms capable of disruptive conditions are no stranger to the dead of summer, Monday’s storms figure to be more energetic than normal.

That’s a testimony to a ribbon of strong winds in the heavens above. On Monday, the winds 5,000′ above head will be blowing at 30 mph while increasing to 60 mph at 20,000′ feet overhead. That difference in wind speed is known as sheer and in spring is a marker for high windstorms and power outs.

But this is not spring, rather it’s mid-summer with a hot, windy and humid day ahead. Add it all up and a few waves of strong thunderstorms are likely to cross the region on Monday.

The first wave Andy had a beat on at 11pm was moving through Indiana. As of midnight, this storm line prompted the issuance of a Tornado Watch in far southern Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky. This lead storm line should leave a wakeup call for some in Northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and the River Cities by dawn. This line would then zip past the I-77, I-79 zones paving the way for the return of hot sunshine and stiff breezes.

By afternoon, new storms will fire and feed on the heat, humidity and wind energy available. These storms may try to get out of control with high winds (straight line yes... circular, possible) and torrents of rain. Power outs and street flooding may result from these storms.

The risk of storms will hold on until sunset so the start of county fairs in Scioto and Mason will need to be assessed for possible event delays.

So, stay up to date with weather alerts today as we may need to keep the kids in shouting distance for when the inevitable occurs; namely, storm warnings which will demand the kids get inside.

