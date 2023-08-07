Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sniffling and coughing are known to come alongside the cold weather. Add stomach bugs into the mix, and you’ve got what doctors at Valley Health have been seeing during the summer months this year.

“There used to be kind of cold and flu seasons, but anymore, it just seems like those are getting longer and longer,” said Dr. David Whitmore. He has been treating more respiratory patients with adenovirus, and stomach bug patients with norovirus and rotavirus in the last few months.

“They’re very contagious and it doesn’t take much of an exposure to pick up these viruses, which is why I always encourage hand washing, keeping your hands out of your face,” Whitmore said.

It does not take many particles for these viruses to spread, which is why doctors advise keeping up with hygiene like it’s flu season.

“A lot of these viruses can come from respiratory droplets or they can be fecal oral transmission so if you’re picking up something, coughing, you open up a door, you rub your eyes and adjust something,” Whitmore said.

The end may not be in sight. Whitmore says he expects all of this to ramp up when kids go back to school, making hygiene even more crucial.

Depending on any underlying conditions going to the doctor may be necessary, but for the most part these viruses have to run their course on their own.

