Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region

Doctors in our region say summer sicknesses are on the rise, including respiratory and stomach issues.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sniffling and coughing are known to come alongside the cold weather. Add stomach bugs into the mix, and you’ve got what doctors at Valley Health have been seeing during the summer months this year.

“There used to be kind of cold and flu seasons, but anymore, it just seems like those are getting longer and longer,” said Dr. David Whitmore. He has been treating more respiratory patients with adenovirus, and stomach bug patients with norovirus and rotavirus in the last few months.

“They’re very contagious and it doesn’t take much of an exposure to pick up these viruses, which is why I always encourage hand washing, keeping your hands out of your face,” Whitmore said.

It does not take many particles for these viruses to spread, which is why doctors advise keeping up with hygiene like it’s flu season.

“A lot of these viruses can come from respiratory droplets or they can be fecal oral transmission so if you’re picking up something, coughing, you open up a door, you rub your eyes and adjust something,” Whitmore said.

The end may not be in sight. Whitmore says he expects all of this to ramp up when kids go back to school, making hygiene even more crucial.

Depending on any underlying conditions going to the doctor may be necessary, but for the most part these viruses have to run their course on their own.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after single-car crash
Body of missing man found
Body of missing man found
A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Cross Lanes early Monday morning.
Deadly shooting reported in Kanawha County
Stacia Aab
Dead, injured and starving animals found in woman’s home
A new round of repaving projects are expected to start Monday across the city of Huntington.
Repaving projects set to begin Monday

Latest News

Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Summer sicknesses on the rise throughout the region
Alert Day | Hail fails in parts of the region
Lightning (file picture)
Tornado Warning in Kentucky expires
Hail falls in Ona, West Virginia on August 7.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Hail