Teen dies in head-on crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash on state Route 7 in Meigs County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 1:15 p.m. near mile-marker 21 in Orange Township.

The victim is identified as Taylor Shaffer, 19, of Shade, Ohio. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Shaffer was headed south when the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed the center line and struck her car head-on.

The driver of the Ram and two other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

