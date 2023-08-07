Teen dies in head-on crash

Teen dies in head-on crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash on state Route 7 in Meigs County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 1:15 p.m. near mile-marker 21 in Orange Township.

The victim is identified as Taylor Shaffer, 19, of Shade, Ohio. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Shaffer was headed south when the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed the center line and struck her car head-on.

The driver of the Ram and two other people, including a child, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

