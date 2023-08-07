Tornado Warning for parts of Kentucky expires

A Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Kentucky has expired.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the following Kentucky counties in the region: Boyd, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson, and Rowan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Boyd County, Kentucky, southeastern Greenup County, Kentucky, and northeastern Carter County, Kentucky.

The Tornado Warning will remain in effect until 2:45 p.m.

Around 2:09 p.m., officials report a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Carter Caves State Park, moving east at 45 miles per hour.

Hazards include quarter sized hail and flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

The National Weather Service advises those in the tornado warning to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

