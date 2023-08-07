Tornado Warning in Kentucky expires

GREENUP, KY (WSAZ) -For a half hour this afternoon a TORNADO WARNING was issued by the National Weather Service for a slice of Carter, Greenup and Boyd Counties in Kentucky. During the period ending at 2:45, torrents of rain and even hail fell from storm clouds that towered up to 45,000 feet overhead. The alert was based on rotation in the heavens as intercepted by the doppler radar beam out of Charleston. Reports of “swirls and curls” in the sky have been common across the region this afternoon, but so far no funnels or tornadoes have been reported.

Coincident with these storms a TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for the WSAZ.COM area through 6pm. This is a testimony to a spring air mass in the heavens (strong winds aloft) clashing with the summer hot, humid and windy day at ground level. These conditions will wane after 6pm when the risk of severe weather will end.

During a TORNADO WATCH, it is prudent to keep kids playing close by in the event a STORM WARNING is issued for your area. If you live in a mobile home, it is always prudent to ride out any high wind alert in a nearby sturdier structure.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.