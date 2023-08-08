First Warning Forecast | Isolated Wednesday showers, widespread Thursday rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Much like Tuesday, Wednesday we should be expecting a few showers developing into the overall area for the afternoon. However, expect these to be very isolated in nature, with no severe weather expected for Wednesday. All in all, the forecast isn’t looking too bad over much of the area for the day on Wednesday.

Overnight, things will look to change though. Widespread rain, associated with an area of low pressure and a cold front, will push in from west to east just after sunset. A few showers could contain some rumbles of thunder as well. All in all, though, nothing is expected to be severe. Rain will look to continue heading into the day on Thursday, mainly in the morning over northern and western portions of the area. The further south and east you area, the more likely is is that this rain will look to be an all day event for you.

As the cold front sweeps through, expect clearing from northwest to southeast. Areas over into Pike county Ohio (Waverly, Piketon) have a good shot at being dry in the afternoon, whereas areas in Pike county Kentucky (Pikeville, Fedscreek) will likely see all day rain. Friday and Saturday are looking mostly dry, although I can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm both days. Sunday is likely the driest day over the next 7.

Monday, widespread storms will be likely, with a chance of some of those becoming strong. That is a day we will really have to watch closely. After the cold front passes, things will dry out and become much more pleasant for Tuesday,

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.