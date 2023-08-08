First woman prosecutor appointed in Putnam County

By Taylor Eaton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kristina “Kris” Raynes made history Tuesday by becoming the first woman prosecutor in Putnam County.

She was confirmed by the Putnam County Commission and will fill the unexpired term of Mark Sorsaia, who will become the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

That will be effective Aug. 31. Raynes is due to be sworn in at the next Putnam County Commission, scheduled at 5 p.m. Aug. 29.

According to her biographical information on West Virginia Court Elections, Raynes is a 1992 graduate of Buffalo-Putnam High School where she was salutatorian, a 1996 graduate of Marshall University and a 2000 graduate of the University of Akron School of Law.

