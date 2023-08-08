Four-way traffic stop installed following traffic study results

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers who travel along Saltwell Road in Huntington will have to pump the brakes for safety reasons.

Crews have installed a four-way traffic stop at the intersection of Saltwell Road and Sumner Avenue. It sits right by the entrance of the Explorer Academy.

A main reason for this new addition is to crack down on speeding. Beau Evans, who is the Traffic Safety Director for the city of Huntington, says a traffic study shows there have been interstate speeds recorded along Saltwell Road-- a road that is marked as having a 25 mph speed limit, plus a school zone that runs through the residential area.

Once crews unveiled the new stop signs, we noticed a couple different patterns from drivers.

Some remained alert and slowed to a stop, while others rolled right on by-- not stopping.

Evans says he understands this new four-way stop is an adjustment for drivers, but at the same time it is an adjustment that drivers need to be aware of.

“The main purpose behind this is to save lives and to save property. It’s very important that they are paying attention to the signs, stopping and slowing down-- because we have a school here. The Explorer Academy is here, we have a lot of children that are coming to and from the school at any given moment during the day and we want to ensure that they are safe. And if it means that somebody is being slowed down to a stop for five to ten seconds, then I think it’s well worth it,” Evans said.

There are signs posted prior to the four-way traffic stop that alert drivers about the upcoming stop signs.

Evans also says Huntington Police will be monitoring the area, making sure drivers are stopping at those stop signs.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.