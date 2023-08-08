Herd gets healthy Talik back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team has plenty of weapons this upcoming season and one of them is happy to be back. Wide receiver and punt returner Talik Keaton’s season ended after an injury in the Coastal Carolina just over nine months ago. The redshirt senior from Florida is healthy again and excited to be back on the field.

