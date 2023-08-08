Herd traveling to Rupp this November

(AP Photo/James Crisp)
(AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It will be a bit before college basketball teams officially release their non-conference schedules, but Newschannel 3 learned on Tuesday that Marshall will be playing at Kentucky on November 24.  The time is still to be determined and these two programs last played in 2012 with UK winning all 12 games in the series.

Also on Tuesday, Kentucky will be playing North Carolina in Atlanta on December 16.

