Lines out the door as Ohio voters consider Issue 1

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Voters in Lawrence County have been dealing with longer waits than they typically would see for a regular election.

At Fairland High School, the line has extended outside at various times as voters head to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on State Issue 1 in a special election.

Some voters WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove spoke with Tuesday say they came earlier in the day and left because the line was so long. Some reported waiting as long as an hour and a half to vote.

Voters say the primary reason for this is not all the regular precincts are open for this election. They say there are only three locations where voters can cast their ballots.

Some voters at Fairland also said there have been problems with the machines that have slowed down the process.

Colegrove heard from one woman who brought her elderly mother there this morning, who said it just wasn’t realistic to expect her to be able to wait in such a long line that extended out into the summer heat. She says it’s disappointing the process of casting their ballots on this issue has felt this challenging.

“Eighty-four precincts, and they’ve got three locations,” said Sandy Joseph of Proctorville. “Isn’t that sad? We all see it. We all feel it. And so many people like this morning were on their way to work. They couldn’t stand in line for 100 people, so they took off and went to work, so they won’t get to vote.”

Colegrove reached out to the Lawrence County Board of Elections for comment. His message hasn’t been returned, but we’ll keep trying.

