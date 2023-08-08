Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A homicide investigation has been opened by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office following a woman’s death.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene of a homicide on State Route 733 in Pomeroy in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 8.

The victim has been identified as Tina Johnson, 60, of Pomeroy, Ohio, officials say.

The Meigs County Coroner’s Office, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force also responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person of interest in the case has been identified and efforts are being made to locate that person.

“This was an isolated incident with a motive by the suspects and there is no threat to the public at this time,” stated Sheriff Fitch.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.