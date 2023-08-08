Mountain Parkway Expansion Project entering final stages

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced the final steps in the Mountain Parkway Expansion Project. This project has been ongoing for nearly half a century and will connect Central and Eastern Kentucky. The final steps will be connecting Salyersville to Prestonsburg.

“The winner who will do this construction - the lead design builder contractor for the final 13-mile stretch known as the Magoffin to Floyd segment is Bizzack Construction,” Beshear said.

Bizzack is a company based right in Kentucky.

Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s Senior Advisor, emphasized the importance of keeping who works in this project local.

“This project is being built and designed by Kentucky companies that are Kentucky people that pay Kentucky taxes. This is a victory for the people in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Do you believe that?” Adkins said.

The governor said that, once completed, the highway will be about 90 miles running from Interstate 64 to U.S. 23.

Entering the final stages, the governor said “as of today every part of the Mountain Parkway, the four-lane project is either complete, under construction, or under contract.”

The governor said that during construction, the current route KY 114 will remain open to the public.

