New pediatric inpatient care unit set to open at Thomas Memorial Hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the youngest patients in Kanawha County will soon have easier access to care at Thomas Memorial Hospital. West Virginia University Medicine announced a new pediatric inpatient unit that will open at the hospital sometime later this year.

The new pediatric unit is the first of its kind after decades without a way for physicians at Thomas Memorial Hospital to serve children and families in the county.

“It’s very exciting. You know there is a huge demand for our services, and it’s an exciting time to grow with WVU medicine and Thomas hospitals,” said Dr. Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of WVU medicine and Thomas hospitals.

The hospital halls will soon to be filled with children and families receiving care from top physicians and nurses in South Charleston. Rosencrance said the new pediatric facility will offer mothers and their growing families the quality care they deserve.

“We want to bring compassionate care, we want to provide excellent patient care, quality of care, we want to be where patients want to bring their families their young children for health care,” he said.

The unit will be an extension of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital featuring two new doctors will treat patients at the facility when it opens -- one of them being the first pediatric cardiologist at the hospital, Dr. Jack Stine and a lead hospitalist for pediatric inpatient services, Dr. Youmna Mousattat

Dr. Mousattat said she is excited to be a part of this new change.

“Opening a new inpatient unit at Thomas will definitely provide an expanded access to safe, equitable, and best patient care that all children in the state deserve,” she said.

