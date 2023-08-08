Ohio Special Election can make big changes

OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio’s Special Election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 8. This election can change how Ohioans vote on constitutional issues in the future.

Aaron Ockerman, executive director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, provided some insight about what State Issue One is on the ballot.

Ohio Association of Election Officials is a bi-partisan group that represents the 88 counties’ Board of Election for Ohio.

“Our current constitution, 50 percent of the voters, or 50 plus one; need to ratify or approve any changes to our constitution. Moving forward, if one were to pass that threshold would be raised to 60 percent, would need to approve any changes made to our Constitution,” Ockerman said.

The Ohio Secretary of State website says “any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 must contain the signatures of at least five percent of eligible voters residing in each county of the state.”

This change would change the threshold vote from a majority to a super majority.

The signatures are needed to bring the issue to the polls for people to vote on.

Issue One’s outcome will affect another controversial ballot measure added to the November ballot. Voters will decide whether abortion is a constitutional right under the state Constitution.

