HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After storms rolled through the region on Monday, some communities were hit hard by power outages.

As of 7:30 p.m., American Electric Power was reporting the following outages:

West Virginia

Kanawha County 1,092

Mason County 1,507

Wayne County 2,356

Kentucky

Lawrence 645

Martin 495

