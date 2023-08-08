Rain chances ramp up again late Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday provided much-needed quieter weather for areas that were hit hard by Monday’s storms to assess the damage and clean up. Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday, but more widespread rain and storms arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the next system although the risk for severe weather is low. Then, overall quieter weather looks likely through the weekend before Monday becomes the next day to watch in terms of storms.

Isolated showers have been popping late Tuesday evening and remain possible, mainly through sunset. Still, most locations stay dry with just a few clouds as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Tuesday night stays mainly dry outside of a stray shower. Expect a mostly clear sky with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog develops in river valleys.

Wednesday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase as the day goes on. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon with the potential for more widespread showers and storms near and after sunset. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning sees showers and thunderstorms across the region. Thursday afternoon begins to see partial sunshine, but scattered showers remain possible as a cold front crosses. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

The weekend sees decent sunshine both days, but isolated showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances return on Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny and dry again as high temperatures reach the mid 80s.

