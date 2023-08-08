SHERIFF | Drug trafficking operation halted in Athens, Meigs counties

MEIGS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five people sheriff’s deputies say are responsible for supplying large amounts of drugs to Meigs County have been arrested, according to the Meigs County Sherriff’s Office.

On August 3, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force ended a long-term investigation surrounding major drug suppliers from Columbus, Ohio delivering illegal narcotics to Meigs and Athens counties.

The investigation was initiated by Task Force Detectives assigned to Meigs, Athens, and Washington Counties and began by identifying two suspects who would regularly travel from Columbus to Athens and Meigs Counties to deliver Fentanyl and Crack-Cocaine for sale by local county residents. This investigation was also supported by detectives from the Delaware County Drug Task Force and Detectives from the Columbus, Ohio Police Department Organized Crime Bureau Investigative Unit, officials say.

On August 3, a traffic stop was initiated by detectives in Athens County. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle stopped was known to make local deliveries of illegal drugs to Meigs and Athens counties.

In a coordinated effort, during the time of the Athens County traffic stop, Meigs and Washington County Detectives assigned to the Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Hampton Hollow Road in Meigs County that regularly received deliveries from the individuals arrested during the traffic stop.

At the time of the traffic stop, agents said Jeremiah Fuller and Javahri Portis were found to be in possession of approximately two ounces of suspected Fentanyl, packaged for delivery.

As part of the investigation, task force detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from the home along Hampton Hollow Road.

Meigs County detectives also arrested three individuals on Hampton Hollow Road, two being identified as Amber Bare and Kevin Jewell. Bare and Jewell were found to be in possession of fentanyl, and a large amount of cash. Bare was arrested for an active indictment through Meigs County Commons Pleas Court for drug trafficking related charges. Kevin Jewell was arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Also seized at the residence was drug trafficking related equipment such as scales and individual baggies commonly used to traffic illegal drugs, officials reported.

Detectives arrested an additional individual at the scene who was identified as Kyle Hopkins. Hopkins was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Meigs County Court and was found to be in possession of fentanyl.

The home of Jeremiah Fuller, of Columbus, Ohio, was searched by Columbus Police Detectives and approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected fentanyl was located, along with cash and a pressing device used for compacting powder drugs into a solid form, and other items associated with trafficking in illegal narcotics.

Also, simultaneously Delaware County Drug Task Force Detectives searched the home of Javahri Portis, Westerville, Ohio, and suspected Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia items and a firearm were collected.

“Cases like this greatly improve our mission to make Meigs County a safer place to live for all of our residents,” said the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

