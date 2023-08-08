Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stabbing sent a woman to the hospital late Monday night in Charleston.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of 57th St. SE.

Police at the scene say the woman was stabbed in the abdomen.

The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t released.

Charleston Police are investigating. They say the suspect left the scene.

