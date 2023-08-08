U.S. pharmacies already rolling out flu shots

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The country’s pharmacy chains are recommending Americans get their flu shots before fall comes. Companies like CVS are already taking appointments.

Dr. David Whitmore at Valley Health says for the best immunity, he actually recommends waiting a month or two.

“Theoretically, if you get a flu shot, it should last you for the year,” said Whitmore. “Over time, it kind of wanes, its effectiveness wanes, so we usually encourage September or October.”

Whitmore says it does depend on the patient.

“Sometimes you may not capture that patient,” said Whitmore. “They may not come in during October or November, so I’d rather get it done a little early than I would recommend to make sure they have some kind of immunization. Otherwise, I think September and October are really good.”

Adults 65 and older can also get the new RSV vaccine this fall.

“There’s anywhere from 60 to 160,000 hospitalizations for RSV for adults of the older population,” Whitmore said.

Most recently, the CDC approved monoclonal antibodies to protect babies from RSV. Another tool to protect the most vulnerable during the cold and flu season.

Dr. Whitmore also recommends getting a new dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine because coronavirus is still in the air. You can get all of these vaccinations at the same appointment.

