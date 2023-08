OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Having a record of 2-9 is the exception rather than the norm for the West Carter Comets. Before last season, they have averaged 8 wins per season dating back to 2018 and have been working all off-season to get back to that number.

Here’s more from the Comets as seen on WSAZ Sports Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.