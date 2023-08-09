The American Countess to visit Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Countess Riverboat will make a stop at the Huntington riverfront on Friday, August 18. for the afternoon.

Christened in 2020, the sternwheeler takes the best features of a riverboat paddle wheeler in a contemporary design. The fourth paddlewheel cruise ship to join the American Queen Steamboat Company (now American Queen Voyages) fleet launched on the Mississippi River at the start of the 2020 season. Built from an existing ship hull, the American Countess underwent reconstruction, including being lengthened by 60 feet.

The Countess will arrive around 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday morning. This particular voyage will begin in Pittsburgh and conclude in Louisville. Other stops will include Wheeling, WV; Marietta, Ohio; Augusta, KY; Cincinnati; and Madison, Indiana.

The boat will depart around 5 p.m. that same day.

“Once the passengers disembark, the motor coaches begin a cycle of what they call Hop On Hop Off tours, making continual laps throughout the day so that our visitors can stay at the attractions as long as they like,” explained Compton.

But due to safety regulations, no one is permitted on the boat and tours cannot be offered.

