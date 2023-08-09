Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands to cannabis company

Tilray Brands announced they have acquired eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is selling off eight of its beer and beverage brands.

According to a news release, Anheuser-Busch is selling the eight brands to Tilray Brands, a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company.

Tilray Brands made the announcement Monday.

The eight brands involved in the sale include Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The acquisition will make Tilray the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States, up from the ninth largest, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Crews assess storm damage; tornado confirmed by NWS
Crews assess damage after Monday afternoon storm; tornado confirmed by NWS
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital in Charleston.
Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
An 11-year-old girl helped get her family out to safety after their house caught fire.
‘It’s all because of her’: 11-year-old girl alerts family of house fire, helps them escape
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school
Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school