Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warning for parts of Kentucky expires
Teen dies in head-on crash
Teen dies in head-on crash
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Man faces murder charge after deadly shooting
Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire
Five-block radius evacuated after gas leak, structure fire
Storms damage homes, down trees in Lawrence County, Ky.
Storms damage homes, down trees

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
WSAZ Investigates | Road, bridge repairs made after our investigation
WSAZ Investigates | DOH temporarily fixes concerns in Salt Rock area
Voters in Proctorville said they'd never waited in such long lines to vote before.
Consolidated voting locations lead to long lines for Ohio special election