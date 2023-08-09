First of summer flood watch close by

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Wednesday afternoon, a rarity! A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the wsaz.com area. While flood watches are commonplace here in Appalachia during most summers, to go this far into the warm weather season without a flood watch is noteworthy. This is a testimony to the overall lack of heavy rains that dates back to springtime even winter.

The pattern setting up tonight will foster the formation of rain and thunderstorms heading into the overnight and lasting into midday on Thursday. Since the air will be rather muggy with rising humidity levels, it is reasonable to expect a few downpours to muster poor drainage flooding. These nuisance street floods are also rather common in most summers. What is worth watching is how a streamline of strong winds at the 5,000 foot level behaves after midnight. Should these produce regular downpours, then regular street flooding would occur. On the other hand if a train of downpours forms and targets one or more areas, then small stream flooding would occur.

The flood watch covers most of Southern Ohio and Central WV with the normal caveat; namely, storms know no county boundaries, so we will all stay vigilant for thundery downpours and their effects (street flooding, Power hits) THROUGH MIDDAY ON Thursday.

Thursday evening through Friday look good for fairs, festivals and concerts. By Saturday, hot sunshine will likely inspire an afternoon thunder risk. Weekend highs will be near 90.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.