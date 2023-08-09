First Warning Forecast | Rain subsides, warming later in the week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After some widespread rain happening over the past night, things will wind down for the remainder of the day, eventually completely drying out by the remainder of the afternoon into the evening hours. Other than some patchy fog overnight, things will look to be non-impactful until Saturday when isolated storms will look to push their way into the overall area for Saturday evening.

Some more slight rain chances will look to move in on Sunday, after overall temperatures will somewhat decrease, prior to a large system working its way into the overall area for Monday. We have decided to declare a severe weather alert day on Monday for the potential of very strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will be a day that will need to be watched very closely. Have multiple ways to receive warnings on Monday.

After the passage of the cold front, outside of a few showers, it should look fairly dry from Tuesday to Wednesday, with some much more comfortable temperatures that will move into the overall area.

