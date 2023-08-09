Herd hoops releases 2023-24 schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball program unveiled its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday afternoon as it is the 10th season of head coach Dan D’Antoni tenure. 15 games will be played at Cam Henderson Center.
There are two exhibition games on October 29th and November 1st with the first regular season home game against Queens on November 6th. Marshall will also play at the Greenbrier, the Cayman Islands and at Rupp Arena in the month of November.
The Sun Belt Conference games start December 30th when they host Louisiana and the conference tournament is March 5-11 in Pensacola, Florida.
Here’s the full schedule released by the school on Wednesday.
2023-24 Marshall Men’s Basketball Schedule
Oct. 29 UPIKE (Fans First)
Nov. 1 Lees-McRae College (Fans First)
Nov. 6 Queens
Nov. 10 Radford (The Greenbrier)
Nov. 19 Utah State (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 20 Akron/FIU (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 21 TBD (Cayman Islands)
Nov. 24 at Kentucky
Dec. 2 Miami (Ohio)
Dec. 6 Duquesne
Dec. 9 at Ohio
Dec. 13 at Toledo
Dec. 16 UNCG
Dec. 18 Bluefield State
Dec. 21 UNC Wilmington
Dec. 30 Louisiana**
Jan. 3 at ULM**
Jan. 6 at Texas State**
Jan. 10 Georgia Southern**
Jan. 13 South Alabama**
Jan. 18 at Old Dominion**
Jan. 20 at James Madison**
Jan. 24 Georgia State**
Jan. 27 Southern Miss**
Feb. 1 Old Dominion**
Feb. 3 Coastal Carolina**
Feb. 7 at Troy**
Feb. 15 at App State**
Feb. 17 at Coastal Carolina**
Feb. 21 James Madison**
Feb. 24 App State**
Feb. 28 at Georgia Southern**
Mar. 1 at Georgia State**
Mar. 5-11 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship
** = Sun Belt Conference game
