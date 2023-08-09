Herd hoops releases 2023-24 schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball program unveiled its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday afternoon as it is the 10th season of head coach Dan D’Antoni tenure. 15 games will be played at Cam Henderson Center.

There are two exhibition games on October 29th and November 1st with the first regular season home game against Queens on November 6th. Marshall will also play at the Greenbrier, the Cayman Islands and at Rupp Arena in the month of November.

The Sun Belt Conference games start December 30th when they host Louisiana and the conference tournament is March 5-11 in Pensacola, Florida.

Here’s the full schedule released by the school on Wednesday.

2023-24 Marshall Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 29 UPIKE (Fans First)

Nov. 1 Lees-McRae College (Fans First)

Nov. 6 Queens

Nov. 10 Radford (The Greenbrier)

Nov. 19 Utah State (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 20 Akron/FIU (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 21 TBD (Cayman Islands)

Nov. 24 at Kentucky

Dec. 2 Miami (Ohio)

Dec. 6 Duquesne

Dec. 9 at Ohio

Dec. 13 at Toledo

Dec. 16 UNCG

Dec. 18 Bluefield State

Dec. 21 UNC Wilmington

Dec. 30 Louisiana**

Jan. 3 at ULM**

Jan. 6 at Texas State**

Jan. 10 Georgia Southern**

Jan. 13 South Alabama**

Jan. 18 at Old Dominion**

Jan. 20 at James Madison**

Jan. 24 Georgia State**

Jan. 27 Southern Miss**

Feb. 1 Old Dominion**

Feb. 3 Coastal Carolina**

Feb. 7 at Troy**

Feb. 15 at App State**

Feb. 17 at Coastal Carolina**

Feb. 21 James Madison**

Feb. 24 App State**

Feb. 28 at Georgia Southern**

Mar. 1 at Georgia State**

Mar. 5-11 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship

** = Sun Belt Conference game

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.